Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF $JHML

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.26% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHML stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.99.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.