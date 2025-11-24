Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Woodward by 32.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Woodward by 3.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Woodward by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $262.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.92 and a 200-day moving average of $244.82. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $274.50.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Woodward declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.