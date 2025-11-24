Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 8,483 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,294,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 149.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.3%

SYF opened at $74.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,880. This represents a 20.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $221,245.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,425.92. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Bank of America raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.