Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.1429.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 8.5%

ORKA stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of -0.30. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

