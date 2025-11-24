Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,295 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NU were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 474.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NU by 212.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

