Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, CFO Austin Colby Parker purchased 2,500 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $111,654.06. This trade represents a 37.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $448,100.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.0%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

