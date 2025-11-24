ADT (NYSE:ADT) & Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Critical Analysis

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) and ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Eastern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of ADT shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Eastern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of ADT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern and ADT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern -3.06% 10.44% 5.38% ADT 12.52% 18.96% 4.38%

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Eastern pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ADT pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Eastern pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ADT pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ADT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ADT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Eastern has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADT has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastern and ADT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern $258.12 million 0.47 -$8.53 million $1.24 16.24 ADT $4.90 billion 1.32 $501.05 million $0.69 11.45

ADT has higher revenue and earnings than Eastern. ADT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastern and ADT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern 0 1 0 0 2.00 ADT 0 4 2 0 2.33

ADT has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.67%. Given ADT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ADT is more favorable than Eastern.

Summary

ADT beats Eastern on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries. It also provides rotary latches, compression latches, draw latches, hinges, camlocks, key switches, padlocks, and handles; and development and program management services for custom electromechanical and mechanical systems for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and customer applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures proprietary vision technology for OEMs and aftermarket applications, as well as offers aftermarket components to the heavy- and medium-duty truck, motorhome, and bus markets. The Eastern Company was founded in 1858 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

About ADT

ADT Inc. provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems. It primarily offers security designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal medical emergencies, such as injuries or unanticipated falls. The company also provides automation and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, smart phone application, or touchscreen panels in their homes to arm and disarm their security systems; record and view real-time video; and creates customized and automated schedules for connected devices; programs systems to react to defined events; integrates system with third-party connected devices, such as cameras, lights, thermostats, appliances, and garage doors, as well as offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers energy storage solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, and roofing services. It offers its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT+, and ADT Commercial brand names. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

