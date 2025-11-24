Heritage Distilling (IPST) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Heritage Distilling to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling 2,132.99% -13.65% -10.11% Heritage Distilling Competitors 157.96% 5.66% 2.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heritage Distilling and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heritage Distilling Competitors 402 1546 1515 62 2.35

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 31.99%. Given Heritage Distilling’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million $710,000.00 -0.05 Heritage Distilling Competitors $149.96 billion $800.12 million 9.35

Heritage Distilling’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling. Heritage Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Heritage Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Distilling competitors beat Heritage Distilling on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

