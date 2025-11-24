Contrasting iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) and iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuoteMedia and iQIYI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 0.00 iQIYI 2 3 3 0 2.13

iQIYI has a consensus price target of $2.57, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. Given iQIYI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iQIYI is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $18.74 million 0.65 -$1.33 million ($0.03) -4.47 iQIYI $4.00 billion 0.51 $104.68 million ($0.06) -35.50

This table compares QuoteMedia and iQIYI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

iQIYI has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia. iQIYI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuoteMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of iQIYI shares are held by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of iQIYI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and iQIYI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia -12.55% N/A -33.71% iQIYI -1.45% -2.44% -0.71%

Volatility and Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iQIYI has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iQIYI beats QuoteMedia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, fundamentals, investor relations solutions, stock and fund screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop, We, and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager, which provides immediate web access to detailed quote data, market and company news, charting, depth/level II, filings, historical data, snap quotes, and others; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It also offers membership, online advertising, content distribution, and live broadcasting services. In addition, the company operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting platform that enables users to follow their favorite hosts and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite that offers an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu, Inc.

