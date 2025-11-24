Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Banner Corporation $BANR

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Banner worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 26.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Banner by 4,612.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banner by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Banner from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Banner from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Banner Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.96. Banner Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Banner had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

