Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Stock Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $152.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $177.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.