Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 42.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,647,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,802 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,395,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,294,000 after acquiring an additional 820,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,118,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,947,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,308,739,000 after acquiring an additional 403,923 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Jefferies Financial Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $504,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,240. The trade was a 13.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Up 2.5%

SUI stock opened at $128.28 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $137.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.32 million. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 42.58%.Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.