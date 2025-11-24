Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet Company $CENTA

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 64.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 65,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,164,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,110,000 after acquiring an additional 202,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $29.24 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet Company has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CENTA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

