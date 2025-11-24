Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 38,679 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,679 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ellington Financial worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 171,926 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFC. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Ronald I. Simon bought 5,544 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $75,176.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. This trade represents a 7.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 89.52%.The firm had revenue of $242.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 116.42%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

