SG Americas Securities LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,436 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coursera worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,964,000 after purchasing an additional 159,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,784,000 after buying an additional 77,044 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 141,745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 815,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Coursera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

COUR opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.37. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Coursera has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 29,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $354,742.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 954,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,419,942.59. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 24,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $274,389.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 258,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,979.64. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,631 shares of company stock worth $938,034. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

