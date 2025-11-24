LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP Stock Holdings Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of LiveRamp worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 115,464 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Cross Research set a $53.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $28.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.86 and a beta of 1.01.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $199.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. LiveRamp has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $355,787.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,647.46. This trade represents a 16.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

