Aspen Aerogels, Inc. $ASPN Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Aspen Aerogels worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,373,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 14.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 102.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,449,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,535 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $11,243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 66,967 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 6.5%

ASPN opened at $3.12 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Aspen Aerogels had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 78.53%.The company had revenue of $73.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -4.150–4.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 56,845 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $183,609.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 494,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,655.53. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.