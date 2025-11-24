SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,492 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. $PARR

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Par Pacific worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 296,536 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 213.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $3,289,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Par Pacific from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In related news, EVP Richard Creamer sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $653,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,837.88. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Clossey sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $66,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,080. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 36,638 shares of company stock worth $1,371,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.07 and a beta of 1.74. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $3.97. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

