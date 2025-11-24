Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 17,338 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.56 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

