NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NetApp by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,947,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $313,997,000 after buying an additional 1,536,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $756,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,626 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in NetApp by 1,230.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,007,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $107,359,000 after acquiring an additional 931,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,529,000 after purchasing an additional 560,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $94,936.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,483,361. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $107.30 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.