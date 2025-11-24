Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 156.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $170.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.16. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $207.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

