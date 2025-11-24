Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,202 Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Doximity by 70.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 176.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,649.50. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,575. This trade represents a 86.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,580. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $50.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.