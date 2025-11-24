Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Position Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $125.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $100.87 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.45.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

