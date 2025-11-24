Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $121,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,964,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,756,000 after acquiring an additional 456,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.02 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

