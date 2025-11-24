Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,368 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

BATS:SPYI opened at $51.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

