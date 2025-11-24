Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 701.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Dayforce by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dayforce by 15.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the first quarter valued at $143,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Dayforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dayforce from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.36.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY opened at $68.85 on Monday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.19). Dayforce had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $137,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 178,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,920.18. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Price T. Rowe Associates Inc /M sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $697,504.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,743,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,852,448.54. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 76,179 shares of company stock worth $5,219,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

