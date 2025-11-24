Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 196.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 676.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 222.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,275. This trade represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.2%

Vail Resorts stock opened at $137.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.