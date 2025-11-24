Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,872 Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $47.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $112.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

