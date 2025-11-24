Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $15.94 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Clifford Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,620 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 3.0% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 355.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 592.59%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.