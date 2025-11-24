DCF Advisers LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Corporation $INCY

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Incyte makes up 1.3% of DCF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Incyte by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $60,613.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $289,017.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,238.82. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $396,327 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $102.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $109.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Incyte from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.