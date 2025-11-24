Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF $LIT Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $65.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

