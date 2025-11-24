SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. $WBTN

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of WEBTOON Entertainment worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 649.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 174.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBTN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of WBTN stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.75.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $378.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. WEBTOON Entertainment’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

WEBTOON Entertainment Profile

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Featured Stories

