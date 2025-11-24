SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,387 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DLB. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $1,721,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,110.75. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 3.1%

DLB opened at $67.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $307.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.76 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 54.75%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

