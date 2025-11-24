JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 231.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JFrog by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in JFrog by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in JFrog by 13.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 58,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,984,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,471,692.52. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 102,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $5,093,296.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,081,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,412,456.51. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 446,492 shares of company stock worth $22,842,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $65.50.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

