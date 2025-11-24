Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Holdings in PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PAR Technology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8,616.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 161.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $72,000.

PAR opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70. PAR Technology Corporation has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $82.24. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $119.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

