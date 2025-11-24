eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,992 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 46,334 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 2.8% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in eBay by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,666 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $341,521.44. This trade represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $80.84 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

