Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Express by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $352.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $377.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

