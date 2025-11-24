Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,171 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $543,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,288,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,609,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,941,000 after acquiring an additional 162,963 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $111.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.