Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $526,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 132.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 price objective on Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $526.00 to $471.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $558,934.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,223.90. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,848. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.1%

Moody’s stock opened at $479.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.99.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

