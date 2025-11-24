Cynosure Group LLC Purchases 132 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $692.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $581.24 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $320.89 and a 12-month high of $778.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

