Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 1,545 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after purchasing an additional 142,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after buying an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $226.36 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.83 and a 200-day moving average of $224.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.