CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,451,000 after acquiring an additional 603,131 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,887,068.88. This represents a 36.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $9,023,538.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,014,826 shares of company stock worth $78,872,882. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $80.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.