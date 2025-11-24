Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,242,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $558,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.27.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $192.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

