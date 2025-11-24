Edgar Lomax Co. VA Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 4.3% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $67,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

