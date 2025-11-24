Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Bought by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,322,000 after buying an additional 2,415,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,031,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 859,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,440,000 after purchasing an additional 698,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 588,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI opened at $32.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

