Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,853 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inter & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 72.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 255.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 771,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 554,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTR stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Inter & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inter & Co. Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Inter & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm had revenue of $396.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTR. Itau BBA Securities cut Inter & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Inter & Co. Inc. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.20 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

