SG Americas Securities LLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in F.N.B. Corporation $FNB

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,478 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 74,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

F.N.B. Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE FNB opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. F.N.B. Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

