SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,674 Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $1,802,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 96.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

STRL stock opened at $315.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.51 and its 200 day moving average is $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $419.14.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

