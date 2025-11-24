SG Americas Securities LLC Has $832,000 Stake in Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Photronics worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,634,000 after buying an additional 38,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Photronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,224,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 8.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after acquiring an additional 177,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Photronics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 135,859 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAB. Singular Research raised Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $21.06 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 12.67%.The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 200,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,960.63. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Paladino sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,798 shares in the company, valued at $811,152. This represents a 55.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

