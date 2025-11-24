SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Carriage Services worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 120.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 48.4% in the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.85%.The firm had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $577,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,294.80. This represents a 46.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carriage Services

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

